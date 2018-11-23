‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Pre-Orders on Nintendo Switch Hit All-Time High

We are less than two weeks away from finally getting our hands on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch. While some have gotten their copies early, others are (not so) patiently waiting for their own turn with the fighting game. Because of that, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has smashed through its pre-order expectations. In fact, this game’s pre-sales have far surpassed every other game in this franchise.

Super #SmashBrosUltimate is punching its way into the record books! Thank you to all the amazing fans for your support in making this a fight for the ages! Be sure to have your #NintendoSwitch ready to experience the action when the game launches on 12/7.//t.co/z26JLSHE3W pic.twitter.com/AqkeDlKYSb — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 23, 2018

The good word comes courtesy of a brand new video on Nintendo Versus. With more fighters than ever before and a gut-wrenching single-player campaign found in World of Light, it’s no wonder that so many gamers are itching to make sure they have this title on day one.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops for Nintendo Switch players on December 7th. To learn more about the upcoming fighter, here’s how Nintendo promotes the game:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

