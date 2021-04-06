Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Theory Points to Additional DLC

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC still has two roster spots left for the Nintendo Switch game, but a new theory points to the possibility of more content. Reddit user RiuBert has shared an interesting find. Apparently, every item that can be purchased as part of each Fighter's Pass has been assigned a specific number on each of Nintendo's websites. However, it seems that Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 skips a number on Nintendo's Australian site. The two open spots for the next two fighters follow the pattern and then the Ancient Helm + Gear Mii Fighter costume skips over to the next number.

"As for Pass 2, they ordered the codes like this: from 70050000018967 (MinMin) to 70050000018970 (Pyra/Mythra), with codes *71 and *72 reserved for the unreleased packs 10 and 11 respectively. However, the bonus Ancient Helm + Gear custome that you get by purchasing the 2nd pass has the code *74, leaving *73 as a blank space," RiuBert's post reads.

Readers can get a better look for themselves at the Australian Nintendo website right here. The numbers can be found be hovering with a cursor over each product listed under "downloadable content," or by checking out each URL.

So, what does this mean, exactly? For now, it's impossible to say. This doesn't necessarily mean that there will be a surprise fighter in the Pass. The presence of the Mii Fighter skin in the numbering system suggests that it could be something else that might be added to this Pass. Some of RiuBert's fellow Reddit posters posited that it could be a stage, or perhaps a surprise Echo fighter. It could even be another Mii Fighter costume exclusive to the Pass, though it seems a bit unusual that Nintendo would add another.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this is all just conjecture and it will prove to be nothing. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have a tendency to analyze every single possibility to the smallest detail, and a lot of these theories turn out to be nothing. That said, it's a bit bizarre that the numbering follows such a strict pattern before abruptly changing. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Nintendo and director Masahiro Sakurai reveal next for the game!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate theory? Have you been enjoying the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!