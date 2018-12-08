These 10 ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Tweets Are Way Too Real

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out and taking over the lives of many. And like Red Dead Redemption 2 a couple months ago, the collective gaming world has come together to experience the latest entry in the beloved Nintendo series. And naturally, some universal truths, common struggles, and realizations have been made by many all at the same time.

For example, December 7 is a horrible release date for college students, because it’s smackdown during finals week. Meaning, college students across the country have to make a decision: get good grades or whoop some Ice Climbers ass?

When it’s finals week but Smash Bros Ultimate is out… pic.twitter.com/xzel05nl6M — longbeachgriffy (@longbeachgriffy) December 8, 2018

Dear work colleagues. Please note the “VERY IMPORTANT MEETING” on our calendar. We solemnly swear that we are doing serious work and definitely not playing Smash Bros. and watching the Avengers trailer repeadly. P.S. – if random snacks appear please be cool and tell us. — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) December 7, 2018

Is there an eSport for people who accidentally walk off the ledge in Smash Bros every time something cool and distracting happens because hello I’d like to compete. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) December 7, 2018

Shout out to everybody playing Smash Bros right now at their friend’s house and discovering the state of their relationship as they get handed a joy con instead of a real controller — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) December 8, 2018

Called my son this morning “Hey buddy how are y” “DAD DID U KNOW SMASH BROS IS TODAY” “Why yes in fact I” “DAD ARE YOU GONNA GET SMASH BROS” “Well yeah I’m” “DAD ARE YOU GONNA GET IT TODAY THO” “Buddy yes I” “DAD CAN WE PLAY IT TONIGHT” “Kid, yes I” “DAD DONT FORGET” — FFVI is the best. Hi, I’m John. (@mistermegative) December 7, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch at the price-point of $59.99 USD. For more news, information, guides, and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the critically-acclaimed platform fighter by clicking here.