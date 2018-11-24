‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Unlocking Every Fighter Will Only Take A Few Hours

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have the biggest roster in series’ history, but that doesn’t mean unlocking every fighter apart of it will be a daunting task.

According to Nintendo Life, during a recent hands-on opportunity with the game, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed that players should expect to unlock fighters very quickly, and that it would only take a couple of hours to unlock every single one.

Unfortunately, the spokesperson didn’t divulge any specifics on how characters unlock, but did mention that each fighter has different parameters for unlocking.

Whatever the case may be, fans of the series seem pretty split on the news. On one hand, many are glad that they will be able to get their hands on every fighter pretty easily, while others were hoping the process would take a little bit longer.

It better only take a couple of hours I need all characters available to clap my friends in smash ! — Ken-Kaneki (@LuisHer19156732) November 20, 2018

Only a few hours? This is gonna be a nightmare just to get Bayonetta unlocked.🙁#Bayonetta — UmbraSage (@UmbraSage1) November 20, 2018

That’s kinda disappointing, it’s a lot of fun doing stuff to actually unlock all the characters. — Inking Everywhere (@Bubbab555) November 19, 2018

Tbh that’s a bit of a bummer — Chronova (@ChronoWeeb) November 19, 2018

I was honestly concerned a little that unlocking over 60 characters from scratch would be a huge problem for the game, but it looks like that won’t be the case 👍🏼👏🏼 — Salokin (@Salokinquagsire) November 19, 2018

It’s worth pointing out that there appears to be some confusion over how characters unlock. Characters aren’t unlocked by playing through the game’s story mode, World of Light. As mentioned above, they all have different and unique unlock parameters.

That established, this news thus shouldn’t be taken as meaning World of Light is short on content and in length. In fact, early reports suggest it’s actually pretty meaty by series’ standards.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch.

