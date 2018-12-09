‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Players Have Cops Called On Them, What Happens Next Is Awesome

A couple of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players had the police called on them while playing the new platform fighter yesterday. And what happened? Well, everyone played some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as the video game gods intended.

Taking to Reddit, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player “bboyjovi” shared a short video with the title “Cops were called on us so now we gotta do a match with them.” Ten seconds long, the video features presumably “bboyjovi” revealing that for some reason the cops were called on him while he and his friend were playing the newest entry in the Super Smash Bros. series. But once the cops showed up and saw that “bboyjovi” and his friend were just playing Smash, apparently they decided to join in for a round.

The video doesn’t reveal why the cops were called, but presumably it was for something like a noise complaint. As you may remember, something similar happened to a Florida couple just last month while playing Call of Duty. In that case though, the officers didn’t join in for rounds of what was probably Black Ops 4.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game has only been out for a couple of days, but it’s already racking up the critical praise, as well as selling like hotcakes.

In the most recent and related news, last week during The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo came in hot with one of the biggest announcements of the show: Persona series’ Joker will be added to the game as a post-launch DLC fighter. To say Super Smash Bros. and Persona fans went crazy, would be an understatement.

And apparently Joker is just the beginning when it comes to out of left field DLC fighters. Not long after the Joker news broke, Nintendo teased that it has plenty more unexpected additions in the pipeline.