‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Here Are The Different Sounds of Villager Smashing His Head

Tier lists? Who cares. Sick Inkling combos? Boring. Each character’s victory celebrations? Yawn. What I — and I speak for the world — really want to know is what it sounds like to hit your head against different Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stages. Luckily, thanks to YouTube Channel Beefy Smash Doods, that’s exactly what we now have.

Using the power of Villager, the Beefy Smash Doods threw together a video of nothing but the character doing his chicken eating seed dance. In other words, smashing his indestructible face into the ground of different stages. Or in other, even more specific words, the type of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate content the world needs more of.

As you can see, Beefy Smash Doods added in their own sound effects for the head smashing. Unfortunately, these aren’t the sounds of smashing your head into the ground in the actual game, but they should be. Also, kudos to Villager: who never stopped smiling as he smashed his brain into little pieces.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already played the platform fighter, you should probably get on it. It was notably one of the highest-rated games of 2018 and one of the best-selling games of the year as well.

For more news, media, and information on the Nintendo Switch exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

In case you missed it, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant amiibos are now available for pre-order. I don’t even like amiibos — bar the Waluigi amiibo — and even I’m thinking about picking one up just to celebrate how absurd it is Petey is in Smash. Meanwhile, a double XP event kicked off today, meaning, if you haven’t been playing much Smash lately, now may be a good time to jump back in for some grindy sessions.

