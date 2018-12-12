Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Players Are Not Happy With the Multiplayer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally here on the Nintendo Switch and it didn’t take long for fans […]

By

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally here on the Nintendo Switch and it didn’t take long for fans of the fighter series to dive right in feet first. From the stunning World of Life single-player campaign, to the most impressive roster to date, there’s a lot to love about the latest entry. What’s getting a little less love however is its online play.

There are two biggest gripes with the online feature at this time. Many players are reporting severe lag issues when trying to get into a match, an issue that can devalue any online experience. Other players are upset that they did away with bots, which has been an option in previous games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Super Smash Bros. fans took to Twitter to air out their grievances. Some of them are justified, others are hilarious with a side of a Pikachu teabag:

There seems to be a wide variety of complaints about the online component, though delayed/inaccurate controls seems to be at the top of the list. Pair that with 1v1 complaints, it looks like there is definitely room for improvement despite the title’s overall glowing reviews.

Have you gotten a chance to check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Online yet for Nintendo Switch? What are your thoughts on how it works? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Tagged:

Related Posts