‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Players Are Not Happy With the Multiplayer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is finally here on the Nintendo Switch and it didn’t take long for fans of the fighter series to dive right in feet first. From the stunning World of Life single-player campaign, to the most impressive roster to date, there’s a lot to love about the latest entry. What’s getting a little less love however is its online play.

There are two biggest gripes with the online feature at this time. Many players are reporting severe lag issues when trying to get into a match, an issue that can devalue any online experience. Other players are upset that they did away with bots, which has been an option in previous games.

Some of Super Smash Bros. fans took to Twitter to air out their grievances. Some of them are justified, others are hilarious with a side of a Pikachu teabag:

first impressions of #ssbu

– really laggy online experience

– controls seem to be delayed if too much is on the screen (not just on my system but on multiple)

– a pikachu fucking teabagged me — 🔔 deca the halls! 🔔 (@decahedrarts) December 7, 2018

Two criticisms of Ultimate so far: 1.) The online functionality is MUCH worse than Smash 4’s.

2.) The Quality of Life stuff is also worse. Setting controls is more annoying, not being able to use x/y to change costume, not being able to press start at the end of a game etc. — Gooshi | The MGF Snake is here. (@ssbu_MGF) December 7, 2018

Online mode in SSBU is a piece of shit you can’t even search for 1 on 1 you maybe get into a 1vs1 lobby or you get thrown into some random ass lobby with 4 players on a random stage… you cant search specifically for 1 on 1 you can only hope to get what you want pretty stupid… — Zඅඋ (@DerDieDasAnanas) December 7, 2018

I’m talking to anyone with Ultimate in their hands right now : Is it just me or some combos online doesn’t work ? I’m trying to get Downthrow > Nair with Inkling at low percents and it doesn’t seems to connect… #SSBU

Or just any combos I see online, I can’t get them to work 🙁 — 20WW | Kelasius (@Kelasius) December 6, 2018

There seems to be a wide variety of complaints about the online component, though delayed/inaccurate controls seems to be at the top of the list. Pair that with 1v1 complaints, it looks like there is definitely room for improvement despite the title’s overall glowing reviews.

Have you gotten a chance to check out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Online yet for Nintendo Switch? What are your thoughts on how it works? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.