Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Having a Pokemon Sword and Shield Event

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will see an influx of Pokemon Sword and Shield monsters in their game soon, but only in the form of Spirits. The official Twitter account for the Smash Bros. series tweeted about the crossover event and revealed that several of the Pokemon introduced in the latest generation will be found in the game as Spirits for a limited time. This event has currently only been announced for those in Japan, but there’s always the likely chance that it’ll be expanded to include other regions.

The Pokemon Sword and Shield event is scheduled to begin on November 22nd, according to the tweet below from the Smash Bros. account. It said the Friday event would last for five days and would include four different Spirits representing Pokemon from the Galar region.

Based on the image below, it looks as though the Pokemon will be grouped into four different Spirits based on how they’re related to each other. Corviknight and Morpeko will both be their own Spirits while Zacian and Zamazenta will be a third Spirit. Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble will be one Spirit (thanks, IGN.)

With the new Pokemon Spirits now coming to the game, this event will inevitably fuel discussions about whether or not we’ll see a Gen 8 Pokemon in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. None of the guest characters have been Pokemon so far and have instead been much more surprising picks, but with more characters confirmed to be in development, there’s a chance one of them will be a Pokemon fighter. Seeing these seven Pokemon in the game as Spirits pretty much tells us that these picks won’t be the fighters, but that doesn’t rule out their evolutions nor does it rule out the idea of other Gen 8 Pokemon being added.

Our review of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate praised the introduction of the Spirits mechanic that allows players to customize their favorite fighters with guest appearances from other characters who didn’t quite make the cut to be actual playable fighters. For Pokemon Sword and Shield, our review said that it was a shame you couldn’t catch certain Pokemon in the games but said the new monsters’ designs were some of the best ones we’ve seen in a while.