Rumor: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition Could Be Coming To U.S. As Retailer Exclusive

A few days ago, Nintendo of Europe confirmed that it would be releasing a special Limited Edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including a copy of the game in a special Steelbook package; a GameCube controller; and a GameCube adapter for the Nintendo Switch. But since then, fans in the U.S. have been buzzing and wondering when they would get a chance to buy this neat little package.

While Nintendo hasn’t said anything, some rumors have been swirling that several retailers have been talking with Nintendo about possibly offering the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate package as an exclusive to their stores. That’s not to say anything’s been confirmed just yet, as we haven’t even been able to locate the names of interested parties. But judging by exclusive stuff they’ve sold in the past, we’re guessing that GameStop, Best Buy and possibly even Amazon have taken an interest.

Nintendo has released limited edition packages in the U.S. in the past, but mainly as Nintendo Store exclusives for its retail unit in New York City. Considering the widespread appeal of Smash Bros., however, it’s obvious that they don’t want to limit such a massive package for just one location. Thus, the idea of partnering with a retailer to get it in more hands.

Again, nothing’s been confirmed just yet, and Nintendo hasn’t said a word when it comes to if the package will even be available here. But considering how insanely popular it is right now — especially with this week’s reveals of the Castlevania Belmonts and King K. Rool — there’s no question it would find an audience. And hopefully not just scalpers looking to make a buck on eBay.

We’ll let you know once the details are officially confirmed, but fingers crossed we’ll be getting this package. Because, you know, we need to play with GameCube controllers as much as the next person. It’s just the old school Smash way! And if Nintendo can price everything for $100 — oh, man. We’d be sooooo in.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.