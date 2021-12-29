Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Ideas Creator Responds to Final Set

In case you somehow missed it, LEGO and SEGA recently revealed the official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set, the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. The official design is based on an approved LEGO Ideas submission from Viv Grannell. Following the reveal, Grannell shared her reaction to the official set as well as some insight into the process of adapting a LEGO Ideas submission to a final product — including the fact that she will be sharing some unofficial instructions for alternate modules early next year.

“There are definitely changes from my concept,” Grannell shared as part of her response to the unveiling of the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. “To keep it brief: it is sometimes necessary for a pitch to change during development in order to proceed, and what I originally designed was a very public pitch. With that in mind, I’m thankful to have been involved in its adaptation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Grannell’s full response to the reveal of the official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set below:

https://twitter.com/toastergrl/status/1475834939270701063

“Just about anyone who has enjoyed video games on any level in the last 30 years, knows and loves Sonic – and has probably sped through the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him,” said LEGO Designer Sam Johnson as part of the initial announcement. “We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way.”

In general, the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be available starting January 1st via LEGO Stores and online at LEGO’s website for $69.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO in general right here.

What do you think of the official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set? Would you be interested in checking out alternate builds from the original LEGO Ideas designer? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!