LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion Launch Trailer Released

LEGO’s Super Mario collection now has an exciting new addition in the form of sets based on the Luigi’s Mansion series, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new trailer to showcase them in action. The sets feature characters and locations based on the spin-off games, including Professor E. Gadd, Polterpup, and more. The sets also give Luigi his trusty Poltergust backpack, which is perfect for sucking up spirits! It’s neat way for LEGO and Nintendo to extend the concept, and the new sets seem to give Luigi plenty of new reactions based on the games, as well!

The trailer for the new sets can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Luigi’s Mansion was a launch title for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2001. The series remained dormant until 2013, when Nintendo and Next Level Games revived the IP with Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon on 3DS. While the first two games were modest sellers for Nintendo, Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been a big seller on Switch, moving nearly 10 million copies since its release in 2019. The games have helped Luigi establish a personality outside of Mario’s shadow, and provided him his own supporting cast. That success is likely what convinced LEGO and Nintendo to expand the line to feature sets based on the games, and it’s also given them a chance to add characters that hadn’t gotten the LEGO treatment yet!

Given how many video games based on LEGO properties have released over the years, it’s surprising we haven’t seen a game based on the Mario LEGO sets. A Mario game in the LEGO style that incorporates building mechanics could be a lot of fun, and it seems like a lot of Nintendo fans would be interested in checking it out. For now, fans will just have to settle for the sets themselves. Hopefully, LEGO and Nintendo will continue to find interesting new ways to expand the concept!

Do you plan on checking out any of the Luigi’s Mansion LEGO sets? Are you a fan of the Luigi’s Mansion games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!