‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ to Remove Native American References Following Backlash

Nintendo is making a few changes to their Super Smash Bros. Ultimate line-up, particularly with one fighter following racist allegations surfaced regarding the origins of Mr. Game & Watch.

The retro-themed character known from a line of handheld Nintendo games back in the early 80s. He also features a specific move set that references a game called Fire Attack and was edited by Nintendo when it re-released on the Game Boy. The initial change saw the feather removed from the character’s hair, a change that will be similarly implemented before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lands on the Nintendo Switch.

Please check and spread the below thread from ResetEra. Mr. Game & Watch’s new forward smash in Smash Ultimate is a direct reference to a G&W game featuring racist depictions of Native Americans. I’m Native, and this hurts. @NintendoAmerica Can you help?//t.co/8JlXbBh1lf pic.twitter.com/NZCasWlVom — ✨ gale (@rr_gale) November 3, 2018

With the aforementioned Resetera thread quickly going viral, even extending into the Reddit and Twitter-verse, Nintendo has issued a statement about the upcoming game and their current business values. “Nintendo has been planning to distribute an update for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘ that removes the feather from the silhouette of Mr. Game & Watch,” the company told Eurogamer in a statement. “The original game on which this depiction of the character is based was released more than three decades ago and does not represent our company values today.

“We sincerely apologise that this change was not noticed in our marketing material and are continuing our work to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate an experience that is both welcoming and fun for everyone.”

Some were quick to say that Nintendo “shouldn’t have caved” but it is important to note that they felt this change was deserving back when it first re-released on the Game Boy. A small design tweak like this can be done with no detriment to the game as a whole, especially with the release so close at hand.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.