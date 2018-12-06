‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Review Roundup

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is almost here and with a bigger roster than ever before and a stunning new story mode with World of Light, it’s not surprising that fans of the Nintendo fighting game are eager to get their hands on it. For those Nintendo fans stoked for the latest fighter, we’ve got a round up of some of the biggest reviews out there while ours is still in-progress.

So what did the world have to say about the latest Nintendo Switch game? Let’s see!

Nintendo Insider – 100/100

According to Nintendo Insider, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate delivers the fight of a lifetime and an unfaltering experience that is ‘ultimate’ in every way imaginable. It really is something quite special, a celebration that’s rich in gaming history and, polished to perfection, the next must-have game on Nintendo Switch that you won’t want to miss.”

IGN – 94/100

IGN had to say, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lives up to its name, offering the most comprehensive game in the series to date. It has an absurd amount to play, fight, and unlock – though that can be to its detriment at times. While the World of Light adventure mode isn’t reason alone to get Smash Bros., it’s still a consistently amusing and shockingly large campaign, and a worthy compliment to Ultimate’s incredible multiplayer core.”

Telegraph – 80/100

The Telegraph loved it overall, but seemed to think it wasn’t for everyone:

“For dedicated fans, though, such a challenge will doubtless prove appealing. Super Smash Bros Ultimate, for all its accessibility and riotous multiplayer fun, may be one of the few mainstream Nintendo games that isn’t necessarily for everyone. But that’s okay. Because in pursuing its more technical elements and providing its most substantial solo adventure yet, it’s hard to see Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as anything other than a series’ best.”

The Verge

The Verge’s score is still in-progress, but they seemed to hit the nail on the head about “new” and why it’s OK that it’s a nostalgia play:

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won’t change your mind about the series. If Nintendo’s particular brand of chaotic fighting doesn’t appeal to you, Ultimate doesn’t offer much new, unless you happen to be a die-hard Ridley fan. Instead, it takes what people already love about it, and offers more. More characters to explore, more ways to play, and even more story to dig into. It’s a greatest hits collection, one that makes me wonder just what director Masahiro Sakurai could possibly do to top this for the inevitable next Smash game.”

The Verdict?

Overall, the world is eating up the latest entry into the famed Super Smash franchise. With more fighters than ever before and a heartbreaking single-player story mode, if you’ve loved the series up until this point – this is the game for you.

You can check out even more reviews over on Meta Critic right here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on December 7th exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.