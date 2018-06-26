Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Solid Snake Voice Actor Responds To Butt-gate

Remember earlier this month when we wrote up arguably the most important gaming piece in the history of gaming pieces? You know, the one about fans demanding justice for Solid Snake’s butt mysteriously having gone missing in the big Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal? Yeah, well – it just got even better because the voice actor of Snake himself has weighed in and … this is important, you guys:

Oh, There’s a whole host of reasons why it’s important.#FreeSnakesButt https://t.co/5CxWxBYqQi — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) June 22, 2018

Cheekily captioned, “There’s a whole host of reasons why it’s important.#FreeSnakesButt,” David Hayter himself is wondering where else they seemed to have glued his glutes since they don’t seem to be anywhere in sight.

One fan hilariously added in his theory as to where that luscious booty has scampered off to:

This is how it happened pic.twitter.com/S6wMKWj7mJ — Alek Fleischer (@alekfleischer) June 22, 2018

Nintendo, you can’t just outrun this injustice. Butts must be answered for. The outcry is real, you guys. People are upset. Butts are missing, how can he fight when he doesn’t have a posterior?! These are the real questions people! Nintendo hasn’t commented yet and honestly, we’re not expecting them to. For now, we must mourn and pray that Snake can still do his very best without a butt and his trusty box. We have faith in you, Snake! You can do it!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! What do you think about the case of the missing booty? Justice for Snake, anyone? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out more about the game itself:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”