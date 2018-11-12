The ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Special Edition is Back on Amazon

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition hit Amazon earlier this month and promptly sold out. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now. It can be pre-ordered here for $139.99 while supplies last. It is also available via Walmart with free 2-day shipping. The bundle includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the time that it ships – in this case, shortly before the December 7th release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course you’ll need a Nintendo Switch to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so you might want to consider the newly released console bundle. At the time of writing it’s available to order via Walmart, but sold out on Amazon. If you hurry, you can also pick up a standalone Switch for $270 on eBay ($30 off) today, November 5th, only.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th.

On a related note, the Super Mario Party game and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con bundle launched in the U.S after a stint in Japan, Europe, and South Korea over the weekend. It sold out on Amazon lighting fast, but pre-orders were back up and running right here at the time of writing. The bundle includes a copy of the game and some snazzy neon green and yellow Joy-Con controllers for $99.99. The bundle saves you around $27 versus buying the game and a pair of standard Joy-Cons individually. That’s what you call a pretty fantastic deal.

Having a pair of extra Joy-Cons will certainly come in handy for playing the game with friends (the game only supports unattached Joy-Cons), so jump on this bundle while you have a chance. It’s set to ship in only a few days on November 16th, and another sell out is inevitable.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.