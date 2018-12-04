The ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Special Edition is Back On Amazon in Time For Launch Day

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition isn’t easy to find these days, but pre-orders are back on Amazon at the regular $139.99 price. The big release day is only days away on December 7th, which means there’s enough time to pre-order this and have it on launch day if you’re a Prime member and you act fast.

If you miss it, keep tabs on Walmart and Best Buy for restocks. The bundle includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle, that one is even harder to find right now. Hopefully additional stock will arrive before the holidays, but we aren’t holding our breath for any stock to arrive in time for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launch. Again, keep tabs on on Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for restocks.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.