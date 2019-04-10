‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Stage Builder Mode Accidentally Revealed by Nintendo

Rumors have been swirling as of late regarding a potential Nintendo Direct that is set for this week. Many fans believe it would be the perfect opportunity to send-off Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, as he will officially be retiring next week. Plus, fans really want some news about the Joker DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That said, it looks like the Big N may have let a small detail slip in a recent commercial for the game. As it turns out, Nintendo may have just leaked a Stage Builder mode for the title.

As pointed out by Wario64 on Twitter, during a part of the commercial seen above, the menu shown appears a bit different. Two seconds into the video, we can see the menu displayed on the television. If you look closely at the bottom right of the TV, the blurred out portion looks rather peculiar.

Stage Builder coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate https://t.co/qgWnVLEy1a pic.twitter.com/NVuPgv6ylg — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 9, 2019

Naturally, fans are now calling Nintendo the new Best Buy, who took the crown from Walmart Canada after seemingly leaking some rather significant ports for Nintendo Switch. However, with Nintendo accidentally revealing the Stage Builder mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it is definitely a laughable incident.

> when something gets confirmed before it’s even announced properly pic.twitter.com/KRWAFDrs3s — MikeYokite (@MikeYokite) April 10, 2019

Someone in marketing’s gonna get fired over that. — Philip Rooney II (@PADR_II) April 10, 2019

At least it wasn’t Best Buy this time. — dkire13 (@dkire13) April 10, 2019

Of course, it is entirely possible that Nintendo did this on purpose. After all, they are pretty aware of this sort of thing, so there’s a good chance there is some intent to back it up. Maybe it’s even meant to get fans hyped for a potential Direct presentation. It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch, and it looks like a Stage Builder mode is right around the corner. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did Nintendo intentionally but that in the commercial above, or was this simply the result of a mistake? Are you excited for a Stage Builder mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

