‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Stage Pays Homage To Crazy ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory

The latest update of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate added a new stage builder, and it was proving to be a big, big mistake. In addition to Smash players flooding the game with inappropriate stages, one player has payed homage to a popular Avengers: Endgame theory that involves, Thanos, Thanos’ butt, and Ant-Man. That’s right, someone created a stage in the popular platform fighter for the “Thanus Theory,” because someone had to do it.

For those not caught up: a recent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update added a stage creator, which does what its name suggests: lets players create their own original stages with the touch screen in handheld mode. From here, you can upload and share your stages with the whole world. It’s like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate meets Super Mario Maker.

Meanwhile, the “Thanus Theory” is a fan theory that went viral and that suggests how the Avengers will defeat Thanos. And if you couldn’t deduce it from the theory’s name: it involves Thanos’ booty. The gist of it is Ant-Man could crawl into the butt of Thanos while in microscopic form, and then kill him by expanding to normal size while still inside the villain. The theory originated all the way back in 2017, but still gets kicked around to this day.

That all said, one brave player decided to pay homage to the theory with Ultimate’s stage creator, and the result was….interesting.

No me arrepiento de nada, es EL escenario #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/1muogxUxjx — Chrononaut (@PacoASecas) April 18, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.

