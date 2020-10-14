Minecraft Steve Is Now Available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo has released the latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing Steve from Minecraft into the fighting game. Steve marks the second DLC fighter added as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, following the release of Min Min, back in June. Steve is also the second representative from Microsoft, after the addition of Banjo and Kazooie as part of the game's first Fighter's Pass. Steve seems like one of the most unique additions to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster thus far, and it will be interesting to see how casual and competitive players embrace the fighter!

Every DLC fighter added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is accompanied by a new stage, and Steve is no exception. Upon updating the game, players will find Minecraft World added to the stage selection screen. Interestingly enough, the Japanese Twitter account for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has revealed that players will be able to select from the six different biomes for the stage by inputting certain buttons combinations. Each of these commands and their corresponding biome can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

With Steve's release, there are still four additional fighters left as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC. Nintendo tends to keep a strong lid on Smash Bros. leaks, so it's anyone's guess which characters will appear next in the game. Characters like Geno and Waluigi have been highly-requested, and a number of developers and publishers are interested in seeing their characters appear in the game. Until Nintendo makes an official announcement, however, it's anyone's guess which fighter will be the next to join the game!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Steve can be purchased individually for $5.99, or as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

