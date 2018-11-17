‘Super Mario Bros.’ Invades ‘Skyrim’ In A Big Way With This Mod

In case it wasn’t abundantly clear, we’re pretty big lovers of the modding community here at ComicBook. Whether it be the radiated world of Fallout, or even a few odd ones for Portal, the modding community is huge and filled with treasures. In this case, we never really thought about how Mario and co would do in Tamriel, but now we can see just that with this incredibly intricate Super Mario Bros. Skyrim mod.

According to the mod’s creator, this is what adventure awaits when Super Mario Bros. and Skyrim collide in Super Skyrim Bros.:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Princess Toadstool has been captured by Bowser. Embark on an all new journey through the Mushroom Kingdom to save her from his evil clutches. Face foes such as Goombas, Koopa Troopas, and Powerful Bosses. Collect coins,earn rewards. Explore all new lands, and free Princess Toadstool. This mod is a dreamworld. It will not break immersion.”

Is this a new mod? Not even the slightest. Have we been living under a rock? Apparently, because this is the first I’ve seen of this majestic piece of beauty.

For those looking to use this mod, found here, here’s what the creator added about it’s compatibility: “This mod should be compatible with everymod in your load order.” They added, “It does not alter any vanilla content.”

“Anything that is new has been added to a completely new worldspace, it will/should not affect anything in your Skyrim game, or effect any other mods you are using. The mod should work anywhere in your load order as long as its below the main Skyrim.esm and any DLC content.”

So, what are your thoughts on the Super Skyrim Bros. mod? Totally cool, or unnecessarily cheesy? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about this (let’s be real) glorious fan-project.

To see even more from the world of tamriel, check out our Game Hub here for more Skyrim content including news, cosplay, and even more mods!