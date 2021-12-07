Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Trends as Fans Celebrate the Game’s Third Anniversary

It’s now December 7th in many parts of the world, which means Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is officially three years old. The Nintendo Switch fighter launched back in 2018, quickly becoming one of the system’s must-own games. While the game debuted with an impressive line-up of fighters, the last three years saw the release of several DLC characters, which led to years of debate, and a significant amount of conjecture. In October, Nintendo closed out the game’s Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 DLC with the release of Sora, the highly-requested protagonist from Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts franchise.

While the fighter debate has officially come to a close (at least until the next game is announced), there are still plenty of reasons for fans to stick with the game; after all, it’s one of the system’s very best multiplayer games! In honor of the game’s anniversary, many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have taken to social media to celebrate the game. With its massive cast of fighters and stages, it seems like a safe bet the game will remain a fan favorite long into the future!

