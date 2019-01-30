New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Expected to Release Soon

Update: The new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update has been released with Piranha Plant now available.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest update is expected to be released on Tuesday, one of the game’s pop-up notifications which alerts players of new content indicates.

SnowmealDome’s SSBU Bot which archives all the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pop-up notifications has been updated to show a pop-up is releasing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT. While the pop-ups usually pertain to upcoming content, this particular pop-up says the game update will be live when the notification is released.

“Version 2.0.0 is now live!” the pop-up notification is expected to say, according to the datamined announcement. “You can confirm your current version by checking the upper-right corner of the title screen. For more details, select Details.”

The update will be Ver. 2.0.0, but its contents are unknown at this time until the official patch notes are released. News of the update releasing on Tuesday follows a previous notification which was officially released that said the update would be coming soon.

With the impending release of the update, the one fighter that’s on most players’ minds is Piranha Plant, the first DLC character to be released for those who bought and registered their copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate prior to January 31st. By doing so, players will receive a code which they can then redeem to ensure the unlikely fighter is unlocked when it’s released.

But this deadline doesn’t mean that Piranha Plant will be released immediately with the latest patch that’s expected to drop on Tuesday. The new fighter was originally slated for a 2019 release with that timeframe narrowed down to some time in February. The amiibo figure for Piranha Plant is scheduled to release on February 15th, so it makes sense that the fighter would be out at least by that date, but whether it’ll launch alongside the figure or if it’ll be out before it to give players time to get acquainted with the fighter remains to be seen.

Nintendo should have a set of patch notes made available whenever the update does roll out, notes that’ll hopefully provide more insight into what the patch contains compared to past releases. Smash Bros. updates are notorious for skimping on the details with the most detailed update so far for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only listing a selection of characters that had been affected, though it didn’t say what had changed.