‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Video Shows Incineroar, Other New Fighters in Action

A new preview of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shows off new characters like Incineroar, Ridley, King K. Rool, and more fighting in Nintendo’s upcoming game.

The video above from GameSpot shows how all of the newest characters will fare against each other when the game’s released on December 7th. Featuring every character from the history of the series, the game also adds new characters from the Pokemon series and other brands. Ridley, Dark Samus, Isabelle, Incineroar, Ken, King K. Rool, Simon, Richter, Daisy, and the Inklings are all featured in the video, many of those being characters players will have seen added if they’ve been keeping up with Nintendo’s reveals of fighters from its brands and guest characters from games like the Castlevania series.

One character is noticeably absent from the video, and that’s the Piranha Plant, a surprise fighter that Nintendo revealed around two weeks ago as the first character that’ll be added as a DLC fighter. It spits poison, lobs spiked projectiles and fireballs, and uses its leafy appendages to smack opponents around. Players won’t have to pay anything extra for the potted fighter though seeing how all they’ll have to do is register their copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before the end of January to add the fighter to their roster.

“Register your game with My Nintendo by Jan. 31, 2019, and Piranha Plant will join the battle when it’s available, around Feb. 2019!” Nintendo’s site for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate explained.

As for Incineroar, one of the newest additions to the game that will indeed be included in the product when it launches, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s director Masahiro Sakurai said he set aside a special spot in the roster for a Pokemon to join the game. Since production on the game began years ago and Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon hadn’t yet come out, he reserved a spot for a Pokemon fighter from the games and revisited the options once the games were released, he said in a full explanation for why the Pokemon was added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The amount of new fighters and the huge buildup to the new game has also pushed it to record-breaking numbers for Nintendo as people pre-order it ahead of launch. It’s been pre-ordered so much on Amazon that it went out of stock, though digital options remained available.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.