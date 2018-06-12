Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate Complete List of Characters

Finally, we’ve got our full reveal of Super Smash Bros Ultimate at E3 2018 and Nintendo pulled no punches! With the largest roster to date, players have a ton to look forward to. With that Ridley surprise at the end and an intense look at all of the combat changes – this looks like it is going to be the best Smash experience yet.
But with it coming to Nintendo Switch, there may be a few newcomers to the franchise so to make everything a little bit easier – here’s a lit of all of the confirmed characters for the popular fighting title coming this December.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Super Mario Franchise
The Super Mario franchise is one of the most iconic, but it doesn’t stop with just the on-again-off-again Plumber in red. The universe is actually quite expanded, including various spin-off characters like my favourite; Rosalina. If you are looking at getting your Super Mario on in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, here are the fighters you have in your arsenal:
- Mario
- Bowser Jr.
- Yoshi
- Dr. Mario
- Bowser
- Wario
- Rosalina
- Daisy
- Peach
- Luigi
- Diddy Kong
- Donkey Kong
Poor Waluigi, no love – you can almost hear the “waaaahs” in the distance. Still, the Kong duo is pretty sweet and we even have the adorable Bowser Jr to look forward to!.
Pokemon
You’re not catching ’em all in Super Smash Bros Ultimate but that doesn’t mean you can’t still harness your inner trainer. Whether you’re a Mewtwo fan or want to be the trainer themselves with a Squirtle, Ivysaur, or Charizard, there are quite a few options to choose from when taking to the arena.
For your choices of Pokemon fighters:
- Greninja
- Mewtwo
- Pikachu
- Jigglypuff
- Pichu
- Lucario
- Pokemon Trainer (Squirtle, Ivysaur, Charizard)
Personally, my pick is always going to be Charizard, so it looks like the Trainer will be my pick but you also can’t go wrong with a Greninja as a main either – just saying!
Metroid
In one of the biggest surprises of the showcase, Ridley makes its grand return to the game as the “surprise” fighter that has been the source of speculation for months now. Between Ridley and Solid Snake, the roster got infinitely more bassass when looking at fighters player can choose from.
One thing though – which you can see in the video above, holy mother … look how big they are! They are going to be OP in a match, making them a valuable asset to get familiar with!
- Ridley
- Samus
- Zero Suit Samus
Fire Emblem
With the big Fire Emblem Three Houses reveal, seeing our favourite characters once more in the battle arena. Robin has always been my little cinnamon bun who packs quite the punch, but franchise icon Marth is also returning once more. Between Ike and Marth, pretty much every Fire Emblem fan has something to look forward to.
- Robin
- Corrin
- Lucina
- Marth
- Ike
- Roy
But seriously, go Robin. You won’t regret it – I promise!
The Legend of Zelda
Of course it wouldn’t be Super Smash Bros without the epic Legend of Zelda franchise and fans of Breath of the Wild will have even more to look forward! Toon Link, Breath of the Wild Link, even Sheik – below is the full confirmed roster for fans of the franchise that has been around since the original Nintendo system.
- Link
- Ganadorf
- Zelda
- Young Link
- Sheik
- Toon Link
Seeing Toon Link in the fight is adorable, bringing the chibi version of our favourite adventurer! Get ready to “Hyut Hyut Hyut” your way to victory if the Zelda series is your particular forte.
Kirby and Star Fox
Whether you’re a Kirby or Star Fox fan, returning favourites are back and bigger than ever! Plus, Meta Knight – he’s … well, Meta.
- Kirby
- Meta Knight
- King Dedede
And of course Star Fox, which is a staple in the gaming community – especially when thinking back on the N64! “Fox nooooooooooooooooo” will pretty much be the name of the game during these fights, so check out the three heroes you can pick for yourself to get back into the action – including their iconic level to battle it out for that number one spot!
- Fox
- Falcon
- Wolf
Guest Characters:
Final Fantasy, Wii Sports, Street Fighter – even classic NES characters all join the roster. Because there are so many, here is the full list of misc characters that will be making their rounds in the upcoming fighting title.
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Little Mac
- Mii Fighter (Brawler, Swordfighter, Gunner)
- Palutena
- PAC-MAN
- Shulk
- Duck Hunt
- Ryu
- Cloud
- Bayonetta
- Inkling
- Pit
- Ness
- Snake
- Ice Climbers
- Dark Pit
- Captain Falcon
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Sonic
- Villager
- Olimar
- R.O.B.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! Do you have a favourite fighter? Sound off with your pick in the comment section below!