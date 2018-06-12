Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate Complete List of Characters

Finally, we’ve got our full reveal of Super Smash Bros Ultimate at E3 2018 and Nintendo pulled no punches! With the largest roster to date, players have a ton to look forward to. With that Ridley surprise at the end and an intense look at all of the combat changes – this looks like it is going to be the best Smash experience yet.

But with it coming to Nintendo Switch, there may be a few newcomers to the franchise so to make everything a little bit easier – here’s a lit of all of the confirmed characters for the popular fighting title coming this December.

Super Mario Franchise

The Super Mario franchise is one of the most iconic, but it doesn’t stop with just the on-again-off-again Plumber in red. The universe is actually quite expanded, including various spin-off characters like my favourite; Rosalina. If you are looking at getting your Super Mario on in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, here are the fighters you have in your arsenal:

Mario

Bowser Jr.

Yoshi

Dr. Mario

Bowser

Wario

Rosalina

Daisy

Peach

Luigi

Diddy Kong

Donkey Kong

Poor Waluigi, no love – you can almost hear the “waaaahs” in the distance. Still, the Kong duo is pretty sweet and we even have the adorable Bowser Jr to look forward to!.

Pokemon

You’re not catching ’em all in Super Smash Bros Ultimate but that doesn’t mean you can’t still harness your inner trainer. Whether you’re a Mewtwo fan or want to be the trainer themselves with a Squirtle, Ivysaur, or Charizard, there are quite a few options to choose from when taking to the arena.

For your choices of Pokemon fighters:

Greninja

Mewtwo

Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Pichu

Lucario

Pokemon Trainer (Squirtle, Ivysaur, Charizard)

Personally, my pick is always going to be Charizard, so it looks like the Trainer will be my pick but you also can’t go wrong with a Greninja as a main either – just saying!

Metroid

In one of the biggest surprises of the showcase, Ridley makes its grand return to the game as the “surprise” fighter that has been the source of speculation for months now. Between Ridley and Solid Snake, the roster got infinitely more bassass when looking at fighters player can choose from.

One thing though – which you can see in the video above, holy mother … look how big they are! They are going to be OP in a match, making them a valuable asset to get familiar with!

Ridley

Samus

Zero Suit Samus

Fire Emblem

With the big Fire Emblem Three Houses reveal, seeing our favourite characters once more in the battle arena. Robin has always been my little cinnamon bun who packs quite the punch, but franchise icon Marth is also returning once more. Between Ike and Marth, pretty much every Fire Emblem fan has something to look forward to.

Robin

Corrin

Lucina

Marth

Ike

Roy

But seriously, go Robin. You won’t regret it – I promise!

The Legend of Zelda

Of course it wouldn’t be Super Smash Bros without the epic Legend of Zelda franchise and fans of Breath of the Wild will have even more to look forward! Toon Link, Breath of the Wild Link, even Sheik – below is the full confirmed roster for fans of the franchise that has been around since the original Nintendo system.

Link

Ganadorf

Zelda

Young Link

Sheik

Toon Link

Seeing Toon Link in the fight is adorable, bringing the chibi version of our favourite adventurer! Get ready to “Hyut Hyut Hyut” your way to victory if the Zelda series is your particular forte.

Kirby and Star Fox

Whether you’re a Kirby or Star Fox fan, returning favourites are back and bigger than ever! Plus, Meta Knight – he’s … well, Meta.

Kirby

Meta Knight

King Dedede

And of course Star Fox, which is a staple in the gaming community – especially when thinking back on the N64! “Fox nooooooooooooooooo” will pretty much be the name of the game during these fights, so check out the three heroes you can pick for yourself to get back into the action – including their iconic level to battle it out for that number one spot!

Fox

Falcon

Wolf

Guest Characters:

Final Fantasy, Wii Sports, Street Fighter – even classic NES characters all join the roster. Because there are so many, here is the full list of misc characters that will be making their rounds in the upcoming fighting title.

Wii Fit Trainer

Little Mac

Mii Fighter (Brawler, Swordfighter, Gunner)

Palutena

PAC-MAN

Shulk

Duck Hunt

Ryu

Cloud

Bayonetta

Inkling

Pit

Ness

Snake

Ice Climbers

Dark Pit

Captain Falcon

Mr. Game & Watch

Sonic

Villager

Olimar

R.O.B.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! Do you have a favourite fighter? Sound off with your pick in the comment section below!