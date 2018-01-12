The Funko Pop Super Sonic Exclusive Figure is Going to Go Fast

Funko collectors and Sonic the Hedgehog fans should head on over to ThinkGeek right away because their Super Sonic Funko Pop is available now, and it’s an exclusive that you won’t find anywhere else. Needless to say, they will probably go…fast. While you’re at it, you might want to check out ThinkGeek’s entire Funko Pop collection as the vast majority of them are currently on sale for as much as 70% off. It’s a great opportunity to build up your collection – and there are quite a few exclusives up for grabs.

The Super Sonic Funko Pop figure is just one of the exclusives unveiled as part of Funko’s Sonic the Hedgehog lineup. Keep your eyes peeled for Shadow with Chao at Hot Topic, and a glow-in-the-dark version of Sonic with gold rings at Toys “R” Us. They should be available soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the standard Sonic the Hedgehog Funko lineup, you’ll find two different versions of Sonic – one holding a gold ring and the other holding an emerald. The series also includes Shadow and the villainous Dr. Eggman. There’s even a Sonic the Hedgehog keychain in the mix. You can pre-order the entire lineup of standard figures right here with a ship date expected for sometime this month.

Other recent Funko Pop release of note include the Lilo & Stitch “Experiment 626” Funko Pop Dome Box Lunch exclusive, the Star Wars Chewbacca AT-ST figure, Dragon Ball Super Gotenks Previews Exclusive, the Mad Max Rick and Morty collection, the Wonder Woman Movie Cloak Sepia Entertainment Earth exclusive, and the James Bond with Aston Martin Pop! Vinyl Vehicle.

Want even more Sonic? Check out out reviews of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces for the PlayStation 4.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.