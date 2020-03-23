Fiance Throws Surprise Animal Crossing Wedding Following Coronavirus Cancellation

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a number of unfortunate cancellations. As a result, people have been forced to come up with some creative solutions. Take, for example, Reddit user ashmush. With the CDC arguing against social gatherings, the user and their fiance had to cancel their impending nuptials as a result of the pandemic. However, the user’s fiance and friends came up with an adorable replacement, through the recently released Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The wedding might not be legally binding, but it certainly shows how people are finding unique ways of bonding through video games during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ashmush, the pandemic has not only led to the cancellation of their wedding, but their med school graduation, as well. Understandably, ashmush has been feeling a bit disappointed about both of these major life events being postponed. The fiance planned the in-game wedding ceremony alongside friends, creating a lovely night-time beach setting. According to ashmush, the user was elated with the surprise. It’s certainly a creative gesture, and one that ashmush will likely never forget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s even more impressive about the accomplishment is the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons just released last Friday. As more gamers spend time with the game in the coming weeks, and further events are cancelled or postponed, it will be interesting to see if more people will use the game as a way of bonding with friends and family.

The replacement wedding is far from the only example of video games being used to replace a live event. Yesterday, NASCAR held their first eNASCAR iRacing event, where real-life NASCAR drivers competed against one another online. The race was aired live on Fox Sports 1, in a format incredibly similar to a real NASCAR broadcast. While these types of replacements might not have the same weight that the real thing would, it’s clear that video games are playing a vital role in society right now, as more people find creative ways to bond over them.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of ashmush’s in-game wedding? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!