Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Release Date Revealed

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 22, 2020, according to publisher Bandai Namco and developer Aquria. Interestingly, there was a new trailer accompanying this announcement, but it has since been pulled, suggesting it went up too early. In other words, it appears Bandai Namco wasn’t planning on divulging this news quite yet, but well, someone pushed the button early. Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports.

“Your journey is ready to begin…For the first time ever, players can experience Sword Art Online’s anime storyline in game format with Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in ‘Underworld,’ a mysterious virtual world set in the anime’s Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO Sword Art Online game is ready to begin!

Of course, we will be sure to update this post when the aforementioned trailer is re-revealed. Further, we’ll update the post with any new information as well. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features via Bandai Namco itself.

Lycoris Flower – Lycoris is a species of flower found in the South of Japan which symbolizes passion, sad memories, reunion, and self-reliance. Experience these themes as you dive into the game’s storyline.

Faithful to the Original Work – Kirito has awoken in a mysterious yet somehow familiar virtual world where AIs behave like humans. In this world, Kirito meets a young man named Eugeo. They make a promise where their destinies will soon become entwined. To keep that promise and stay together, they must venture onwards.

Meet Your Favorite Characters – Relive the story of Alicization with your favorite characters such as Kirito, Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more.

