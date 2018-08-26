‘Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’ Gets a New DLC Trailer

A new trailer for Sword Art Online’s next DLC has been revealed to showcase some of what’s included in the Collapse of Balance expansion.

Released just recently by Bandai Namco, the DLC trailer previews new events and characters that players will find in Collapse of Balance. Alice and Eugeo were both revealed as new characters that’ll be added in the DLC with some dialogue between the pair and the rest of the Sword Art Online cast taking place before revealing their gameplay debut. The two take part in another new feature that’s being added to the game, a Defensive Battle Quest that we see a preview of the in the trailer where the players have to protect their forces from the enemy that’s moving towards them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DLC isn’t up yet on the game’s Steam page or anywhere else for players to purchase, so while there’s no confirmation regarding how much it’ll cost, the other DLCs have been priced at $9.99 each. Collapse of Balance will likely cost the same when it’s released for all platforms as well, a release that’s coming on August 30 when it becomes available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

All of the game’s DLCs expand on the story mode and add new events and features to supplement the main game, but the core story itself is one that’s totally separate from the anime and manga. It’s still inspired by the source content with the creator at its helm, but it offers a new adventure for anyone who already knows the story of Sword Art Online. Bandai Namco shared more about this in the past with a preview of the game’s various modes and features.

“Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet features an all new story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara. In Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, players will embark on an epic journey and become the hero of their own adventure as their choices determine how the game’s story unfolds. The game is filled with exhilarating combat, fast paced jumps and wall-to-wall traversing. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet includes full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes of up to eight players. In online co-op mode, players are enabled to assemble a team with three other friends and utilize each character’s unique skills to complete boss battle quests. The competitive battle mode splits players into two teams of four to compete against one another in a race to accumulate more damage points dealt against a boss while preventing the other team from scoring points.”

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s third DLC called Collapse of Balance releases on August 30.