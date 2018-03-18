SXSW 2018 Game Awards Winners Revealed

The SXSW 2018 awards for the best games in categories that focused on art, narrative, popularity, and other subjects have been revealed with familiar names in the lineup.

With the South by Southwest Gaming Awards completed, games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Super Mario Odyssey were able to take home even more awards than they already have. Several games like Cuphead, PUBG, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were able to collect more than one award as well with these three games taking the top spot in multiple categories for successes in multiplayer features, gameplay, and other categories. A category for best virtual reality game was also present this year, and though there were many indie VR games that hit the market recently to try and capitalize on the budding platform, it should be little surprise that a big-name game like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard took the No. 1 spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thousands of gamers voted on the 20 different categories below to select who they thought should win, and with the gamers voting and this being one of the later game awards programs to take place, it makes sense that many of the same games that won before were seen again. The full list of awards can be seen below, so take a look at the top gaming winners at SXSW and let us know in the comments section if you agree with the decisions.

Excellence in Visual Achievement: Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn Excellence in Technical Achievement: NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Excellence in SFX: Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey Excellence in Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch Excellence in Multiplayer: PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Excellence in Musical Score: NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Excellence in Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Excellence in Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Excellence in Convergence: Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II Excellence in Animation: Cuphead

Cuphead Excellence in Art: Cuphead

Cuphead Most Promising New Intellectual Property: Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game: Night in the Woods

Night in the Woods Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Doki Doki Literature Club!

Doki Doki Literature Club! Trending Game of the Year: PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Esports Game of the Year: PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS VR Game of the Year: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Tabletop Game of the Year: Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes

Fire Emblem Heroes Video Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

[IGN]

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!