System Shock Remake Gets a New Gameplay Trailer

Nightdive Studios, the developer working on the remake of System Shock, showed off over seven minutes of gameplay from the game this week to show how progress on the remake is going. Tense moments, eerie music, and remade scenes from the original fill the trailer that offers some long, uninterrupted looks at the game.

The video below from the studio handling the System Shock remake is regarded as a “Teaser Trailer” according to its title, but if that’s the case, it’s one of the longest teasers people can hope for. That’s good news for those looking forward to the game since it shows off plenty of scenes from System Shock that should stir up memories of the original.

The System Shock remake has been a long time coming now throughout some troubled development proceedings since it was first announced. The developers have assured more than once that the game is still coming after changes to the scope of the project were made, though things seem to have largely smoothed out recently. This lengthy teaser trailer as well as a demo available for the game serve as evidence of that.

For those who worry about a different studio handling the remake as opposed to the original developers, Nightdive Studios has stressed that it’s working with the Looking Glass Studios developers to ensure the remake is handled faithfully.

“To ensure this reboot is as true to the original as possible, we’ve been collaborating with the original developers of System Shock 1,” Nightdive Studios said. “Understanding what they would do differently and keep the same has helped us to refresh a classic in ways Looking Glass Studios would have.

“We’re making System Shock for gamers that missed the opportunity to appreciate the original, and for the dedicated fans of System Shock 1. We love talking to our backers, so please help support this project and share your thoughts as we make the best System Shock for all of you!”

System Shock is supposed to release some time during the summer but does not yet have an exact release date.