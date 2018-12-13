Take 15% Off Toys and Video Games With eBay’s One-Day Sale

We have entered into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, and that means that there is precious little time to take advantage of big deals. One of your opportunities is happening on eBay until 11:50 pm PST tonight, December 13th. Before that time you can save 15% on toys and video games when you use the code PLAYTIME15 at checkout. You can shop toys here and eligible video games / accessories here.

Keep in mind that the max discount is capped at $100 and it is applied to eligible items made in a single purchase. This would certainly be a great opportunity to go for items that are expensive and/or rarely get significant discounts – such as LEGO, Ride-Ons, and the like. As far as video games are concerned, this eBay deal offers a fantastic opportunity to save some money on big games like Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, God of War for the PlayStation 4, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

On a related note, Walmart has several deals going that might be worth checking out before committing to an eBay purchase. You can find info on Nintendo Switch bundles deals here, Nerf deals here, and a pretty awesome deal on the Asteroids Arcade1Up cabinet right here.

