Take-Two Interactive Won’t Have Any New Games At E3

Hot on the heels of Gearbox Software confirming that Borderlands 3 wouldn’t be present at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, Take-Two Interactive has further denied that the game won’t be there — or, for that matter, anything on their side.

The publisher recently hosted a financial conference call for the period ending March 31 in which president Karl Slatoff explained what the company will be doing at E3. And the collective answer is “not much.”

Essentially, Take-Two won’t be showing any new games on the show floor. It does have a booth but it will more than likely be devoted to familiar franchises like NBA 2K and WWE 2K, both of which will see new entries this year. But outside of that you won’t be seeing any new announcements for Borderlands 3 — or the rumored reveal of a new BioShock game.

During the meeting the company did note that it has a “highly anticipated title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises” set to go during the fiscal year 2020, which means it could arrive anytime between April 1 2019 and March 31 2020. More than likely, this game will be Borderlands 3 but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

This announcement might put a few people into panic mode. “But what about Red Dead Redemption 2?!” some might be asking. True, Rockstar Games is owned by Take-Two Interactive and we won’t be seeing any new projects coming from them.

However, considering that Red Dead 2 is likely to be the biggest holiday hit this season, that doesn’t mean the game won’t have presence at E3. It may not necessarily be at Take-Two’s booth, but the publisher could easily partner up with Sony or Microsoft on exclusive timed content for either the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, respectively. That means we’ll see possible new gameplay footage and possibly some new details during one of their press conferences. We’re likely to get something out of that regard — but probably not a playable version. Not yet at least.

Where does this leave Borderlands? Well, in the dust more than likely, although there is a slim chance we could see a surprise announcement during one of the pre-E3 press conferences, with a “details to come later” attached along with a release somewhere within fiscal year 2020, as noted above. So even though the game won’t be present, that doesn’t mean it still can’t shake things up a little.

We’ll see what Take-Two eventually does have at the show in just a few weeks.