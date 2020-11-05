PlayStation Plus 12-Month Deal Drops the Price Under $30

PlayStation Plus free games for November 2020 are now live (Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition) - and the collection includes a PS5 game (Bugsnax) that will be available when the console arrives on November 12th. If you need to top up your membership for it, now would be the time. You can get a full year for the ridiculously low price of $29.29 (51% off) right now. That's the biggest discount that we've ever seen for a full year membership.

Indeed, you'll be able to roll into the PlayStation 5 era with your membership all topped up (don't forget that they're stackable). PS5 owners will also have the PlayStation Plus Collection as an added benefit of membership.

The Best PlayStation Plus Deals

The biggest PS Plus deal that you can grab right now is happening right here at CDKeys where you'll be able to score a full 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for only $29.29 (51% off) while the deal lasts. It's a digital code, so you'll get it right away. Their codes are legit and will work, but if you're uncomfortable using them there is another option.

Ebay is another go-to source for discount PS Plus memberships. Your best option there is to grab one here via top seller neogames for $29.88.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

