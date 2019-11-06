Target’s Black Friday Ad Includes Big Deals for Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox Games and Consoles

It’s almost time for another year of Black Friday and its spillage to both the weeks before and the days after. As is typical of this annual tradition, the ads for various retailer promotions are coming out weeks ahead of the actual thing in order to get folks excited about potential deals here and there. When it comes to Target’s recently revealed ad, there’s a whole number of different promotions for gaming consoles and the like that’ll likely be of interest.

Gaming deals in Target’s Black Friday offerings, which you can check out in full here, include, but are not limited to, promotions for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, PlayStation 4 consoles, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, dozens and dozens of other video games, and more. According to the ad, doors open at Target at 5PM local time on Thursday, November 28th. They then close at 1AM only to open once more at 7AM that Friday, November 29th. There are a number of other deals in Target’s Black Friday ad that’ll likely be of interest to the gaming public — like TVs and phones — but we’ve stuck to just the specifically gaming-related bits here.

You can check out some of the deals we’ve chosen to spotlight below!

Black Friday 2019 falls on November 29th this year. If you’re somehow not familiar, Black Friday is basically a major retail event with deals at both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Black Friday right here.

Games for $15

Zombieland: Double Tap Road Trip (Xbox One/PS4), Killer Queen Black (Switch), World War Z (Xbox One/PS4), Overwatch: Legendary Edition (PS4), Aladdin & The Lion King (Xbox One/PS4/Switch), Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Xbox One/PS4), Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox One/PS4), Resident Evil 2 Remastered (PS4), Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (Xbox One/PS4), Team Sonic Racing (Xbox One/PS4), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Xbox One/PS4), Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch), Overcooked! 2 (Switch), Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (Xbox One/PS4/Switch), Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy (Xbox One/PS4/Switch) and more for $15.

Games for $25

Just Dance 2020 (Xbox One/PS4/Switch), Sims 4: Island Living Expansion Pack (PS4), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Xbox One/PS4), Control (Xbox One/PS4), Call of Duty: Black Ops IV (Xbox One/PS4), Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One), NASCAR Heat 4 (Xbox One/PS4), Race with Ryan (Switch), Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (Switch), Spyro Reignighted Trilogy (Switch), Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Switch), and more for $25.

Special doorbuster games for $29.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Tennis Aces for $29.99.

Games for $29.99

FIFA 20 (Xbox One/PS4/Switch), Fallout 76 (Xbox One), Dragon Quest Builders (PS4), WWE 2K20 (Xbox One/PS4), Judgment (PS4), Catherine: Full Body (PS4), Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One/PS4), Rage 2 (Xbox One/PS4), Red Dead Redemption II (Xbox One/PS4), and more for $29.99.

Joy-Cons for $59.99

Select Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers for $59.99.

PlayStation 4 bundle for $199.99

A PlayStation 4 bundle that includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and three free games for $199.99.

Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.99

A Nintendo Switch system with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99.

Xbox One X bundle for $349.99

An Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle that includes the console, game, and wireless controller (and a $40 Target gift card) for $349.99.