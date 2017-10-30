Target Has a Fantastic Buy-2-Get-1 Deal Starting Soon for Certain Games

If you had a difficult time deciding which games to purchase thanks to the phenomenal titles that were released recently, this deal from Target should help you make some of those tough choices.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal from Target that’s starting soon offers buyers the chance to pick up three games for the price of two, and the best part is that you can mix and match the titles with few restrictions. In an ad that was tweeted recently by Wario64, the promotion from Target should help inspire gamers to think of some games they might need. Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, and Pokemon Sun and Moon are just a couple of the titles that are advertised, but your options are almost unrestrained. UPDATE: The sale is live on Target.com.

Buy 2 Get 1 free deal for video games returns at Target starting October 29th. Excludes Nintendo Switch games. pic.twitter.com/LNzWQSMqus — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2017

“Almost” is the operative word here because it looks as though one console has been excluded from the deal. No Nintendo Switch games have been included in the buy-2-get-1 promotion, so if you’re a Switch owner, you might want to pass on this unless you’re planning on stocking up for some holiday gifts.

However, there is one part of the ad that indicates you might be able to get one upcoming game within the discounts even though it’s not out yet. Call of Duty: WWII is strategically placed at the start of the lineup of some of the newest games even though it doesn’t come out until Nov. 7. The ad doesn’t mention much about being able to preorder games, but it appears that either that the upcoming Call of Duty game is either a special exception to the deal or that the deal will still be going on when the game’s released.

But if you’re a Nintendo fan who still feels slighted, a separate deal was detailed at the bottom of the ad. Beginning on Nov. 1, those REDcard holders at Target will be able to exclusively purchase the SNES Classic Edition from Target.com.

The deal at Target begins on Oct. 29, so be sure to figure out which games you want most from the promotion before it’s gone.