Target’s Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Game Deal Is Back

Target’s promotion where shoppers can buy two games and get a third free is back this week with games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey included in the deal.

Part of the “Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match” promotion, the deal lets people select from a variety of different mediums including video games, board games, movies, and kids’ books, the deal’s page says. This means that any combination of the different products will work, but it also means that gamers can take home a third game for the price of two.

Looking through the list of games that’s linked above, you’ll find that some of the biggest titles that were recently released are included in the deal. Both console versions of Treyarch’s new Call of Duty game are eligible, Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is in there as well, and all the biggest sports games in recent months including NBA 2K19, FIFA 19, and Madden NFL 19 can be found. Every game that’s eligible is marked with a “Buy 2 get 1 free” message beneath the price, so you’ll always know if the game you’re looking at is eligible for the deal.

The deal is live now, but according to Target’s details page for this promotion and others, the deal is only available until November 3rd. It also says that the promotion won’t apply to every game with “select video games” being the only reference to the exclusions.

Returning to the list, it looks as though Red Dead Redemption 2 is nowhere to be found in the promotion, so that won’t be the free game that players take home from this deal. It’s exclusion almost certainly has to do with how new the game is, not to mention the fact that Target has its own Red Dead Redemption 2 promo going on now. Those who buy Rockstar’s new game from Target will be able to knock $100 off an Xbox One console, that deal also applying to the Xbox One X. It’s an identical deal to the one that GameStop revealed just before Red Dead Redemption 2 released. Target’s Xbox One deal also only lasts until November 3rd though, so people will have to take advantage of that one and this new one that just began before they both end.

Target’s “Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match” promotion is live now until November 3rd with the full list of eligible products seen here.

