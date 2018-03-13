Target’s Legendary Buy One Game Get One Half-Off Deal Is Coming Back Soon

If you’ve been looking to stock up on games for your growing library – but were hoping to save a few bucks in the process – Target may have just the sale that you’ve waiting for.

The folks at Cheapassgamer have recently posted details on a new sale that’s set to kick off at the retail chain starting on March 18, and running through March 24. During that time, you’ll be able to purchase one game for full price, and then grab a second game for half off. This deal looks to be in effect for both in-store and online purchases, depending on stock.

Essentially, you could get favorites like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Injustice 2 and a handful of others for a pretty great deal, around under $100 – or maybe even less, depending on which games you purchase.

Now, there’s a catch, as you won’t be able to run wild and pick and choose from all the games that are available. The sale apparently excludes all Nintendo Switch games, as well as classic Wii U games (since most of them are marked down already) and the forthcoming Nintendo 3DS release Detective Pikachu.

But other than that, you should be able to score some new releases as part of the deal. This includes the retail version of Burnout Paradise Remastered, which drops this Friday; as well as Attack On Titan 2 and A Way Out, both of which debut next Tuesday, right in the middle of the sale.

Now, for those of you that own a Nintendo Switch, we can understand how you might be feeling bummed out that your games aren’t part of the deal. However, it appears that Target is offering something for you as well.

If you purchase Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for the system, you’ll be able to score 50 percent off a select game to go along with it.

There are only a few select games available, but the selections are pretty nice – you can get Just Dance 2018, Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for half price.

And that’s not a bad deal at all, especially if you’re a Mario fan. Being able to grab both of his best adventures from 2017 for under $100 is a swell deal.

We’ll have more information on the sale as soon as Target makes it official. But you may want to save up some cash just in case – you’ve got some games to buy.

