Target Brings Back Its Buy One, Get One Free Wii U Game Sale

We know that Nintendo has shifted its full focus to the Nintendo Switch at this point, but there are still a few people out there that own a Wii U, mainly because it has a number of enjoyable games. And for those of you that have been looking to add on to your game library, we’ve got some good news.

Target has once again relaunched its buy one, get one free sale on select Wii U games, including big hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros., amongst others. It’s an ideal opportunity to pick up on some great deals in case you missed out on them before.

The sale is going on from now through the end of Saturday, and most of the titles appear to be available. Who knows, you might even be able to organize a pick-up at your local Target store so you can enjoy the games tonight!

Here’s a quick rundown of the games that are included in this promotion:

Super Smash Bros.- $39.99

Minecraft: Wii U Edition- $24.99

Paper Mario: Color Splash- $44.99

Splatoon- $43.99

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE- $38.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- $59.99

New Super Mario Bros U + New Super Luigi U- $59.99

Super Mario Maker- $49.99

Lego City Undercover- $17.99

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD w/bonus Amiibo- $59.99

Pokken Tournament- $47.99

Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival- $44.99

Star Fox Zero + Star Fox Guard- $47.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $19.99

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash- $49.99

Yoshi’s Woolly World w/Light Blue Yarn Yoshi- $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD- $17.99

As far as what deal we would end up going after, well, it really depends on what you’re in the mood for. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. seem like a no-brainer, but Lego City Undercover and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for under $20 is a heck of a deal.

For good measure, there’s also Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE to consider, which you can easily pair up with Pokken Tournament for some good vibes. And you can get two great Zelda games in one flail swoop, and save a few bucks in the process.

Again, the sale is going on through the end of the week, so head on over and take advantage of the deals!

