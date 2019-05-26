Target Deal Takes 20% Off Games Like Days Gone and More

Target typically does pretty well when it comes to video game deals by offering the occasional sale on new and popular titles, and it’s doing the same again with a discount that takes 20% off of some of the latest releases. Games like Days Gone and Mortal Kombat 11 which were released just last month are among the games that the sale applies to among games which were already established to be big hits last year like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. The deal is scheduled to end on June 1st though, so you’ll want to pick up whatever game you’re into before the offer ends.

You can find Target’s deal here as well as the circumstances around it that determine whether a purchase is eligible for the 20% discount or not. It’s admittedly not as accessible as other Target sales in the past since you’ll have to pick up the game in a store for the purchase to qualify. It’s an in-store order pickup deal, so you buy the game online with the discount applied in your cart and then head to whatever store you’ve picked to get your game. Not quite as streamlined as having a discounted game shipped to you after you’ve purchased it, but a deal’s a deal.

“Save 20% on select Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch video games,” the fine print of the Target deal said. “Offer valid using in store Order Pickup. Not valid on orders using Ship to store or on previous orders. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target + Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com. Offer expires 6/1/2019 at 11:59pm PT.”

Aside from the games mentioned above and others like God of War and Kingdom Hearts 3, the sale also has a couple of Nintendo Switch games on sale. Those games being discounted is becoming more common now, but it’s still not as easy to find Switch games on sale outside of Nintendo’s own deals, so if you were on the fence about something like Team Sonic Racing for the Switch, now’s the chance.

Target’s deal is live now until June 1st and can be found here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.