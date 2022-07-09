Team Fortress 2 Update Fixes More Exploits Amid "Save TF2" Campaign
Team Fortress 2 players have started to see some more signs of life within the game after Valve released an update for it to patch out some exploits, and this week, the same happened again with another new update. This latest one comes amid ongoing efforts wrapped into the "Save TF2" campaign where players pushed for Valve to address problems and exploiters which were negatively impacting the experience of the long-running game. That campaign wasn't expected to end after the first update was released and still isn't after this latest one, but the responsiveness is a welcome sign for Team Fortress 2 players regardless.
The update in question looks similar compared to the first in that it contains a ton of bugfixes and solved exploits with no real balance changes to speak of. The notes for it are lengthy given the number of things that were fixed, so to get right to it, you can find all of those below:
Team Fortress 2 Patch Notes
- Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues
- Added a game server setting, "net_chan_limit_msec", which allows server operators to limit amount of processing time the game server can spend on processing packets for each client per tick. Clients that send packets causing server CPU processing time to exceed configured number of milliseconds will be kicked from the game server.
- Added a game server setting, "net_chan_stats_dump" which, when enabled, will dump statistics of each network channel when that network channel is closed. Statistics include messages, bandwidth, and CPU processing time breakdown.
- Added a game server setting, "tf_fall_damage_disablespread", to disable random fall damage (default: 0)
- Fixed not being able to adjust the offset for a cosmetic item's Unusual effect
- Fixed some players seeing [unknown] for their player name
- Fixed broken transparency on cosmetics
- Fixed lag compensation when melee-ing teammates
- Fixed not being able to hit a player's hitbox if it extends outside the player's bounding box during an animation
- Fixed jiggle bones rendering in the loadout and item previews
- Fixed the Iron Bomber's projectile collision size not matching other projectile collision sizes
- Fixed ConVar buttons flickering after being clicked to toggle the value
- Fixed The Shortstop shove showing as self-inflicted damage
- Fixed Mini-Sentry guns not triggering damage alerts in the HUD
- Fixed net_disconnect_reason affecting disconnect messages on the client
- Fixed Medi Gun charges expiring too early if a server forces add_uber_time
- Fixed network edicts being used for server-side-only entities
- Updated mat_picmip to allow values below -1
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated the localization files
- Updated Mann vs. Machine
- Fixed not being able to kick Spectators
- Fixed bots not displaying the correct names
- Fixed the loading screen backgrounds on Valve servers
- Fixed Übercharge charge rate and duration upgrade not working for the Vaccinator
- Updated Arena mode
- Fixed players being able to late-join the game
- Fixed players on team Unassigned being able to kill other players