Team Liquid and Marvel Team Up For New Merchandise Line

Many people know Team Liquid for its many players that span across several games in the esports scene. From Fortnite and League of Legends to StarCraft II and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the organization covers a lot of ground when it comes to competitive play. That said, a recent announcement has revealed that Team Liquid have partnered up with Marvel to produce some unique merchandise that starts with some Team Liquid goodies and will further expand into additional merchandise as well as crossover content.

During the Rift Rivals competition earlier today, Team Liquid’s League of Legends Championship Series team revealed the Captain America-themed jerseys that are part of the new merchandise line. “From its debut on the Rift Rivals 2019 stage, this authentic TL x Marvel launch jersey takes style from the First Avenger himself in a fully sublimated design and classic pro team cut, fit for America’s…,” reads the official description.

In addition to the Captain America-themed jersey, Team Liquid has also got jerseys themed after Iron Man, the Quantum Realm armor featured in Avengers: Endgame, and a new Team Liquid X Marvel logo tee. The jerseys range from $84-89, while the t-shirt comes in at $32. For those interested in picking up any of these for themselves, that can be done right here. Customers can also customize the jerseys by putting their own names on the back.

According to a representative from Team Liquid, this is only the beginning when it comes to their partnership with Marvel. There are several initiatives planned for the future that will include crossover content, additional merchandise, and more. Needless to say, a lot of fun appears to be on the horizon for Team Liquid and fans of both the organization and Marvel.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be picking up any of the Marvel-branded Team Liquid merchandise to rep your favorite esports organization? What sort of future goodies do you believe will come from this collaboration? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!