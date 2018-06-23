Team Sonic Racing Reveals New Team, Helmed By Amy Rose and Big The Cat

Today, during a livestream to celebrate the 27-year-anniversary of Sonic, Sega unveiled a new team that will be in its upcoming arcade racer, Team Sonic Racing.

The new team — dubbed Team Rose — stars Amy Rose, who is joined by Chao and Big The Cat. Yes, you read that, Big The “Best Sonic Character Ever” Cat.

As you would expect, Amy brings speed to the team, Chao technique, and Big The Cat comes with the power.

Team Rose joins Team Sonic and Team Dark in the game’s growing roster. The former notably consists of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, while the latter features Dark Sonic, Omega, and Rogue. According to Sega, more teams will be revealed as the game’s release draws nearer.

For those that don’t know: Amy Rose — formerly known as Rosy The Rascal — is a pink hedgehog who notably has a crush on Sonic. Since meeting the famous blue hedgehog on Little Planet, Amy has become his self-proclaimed girlfriend, attempting to win over his heart. Amy is described as being cheerful, energetic, with a positive attitude on life, though she does sometimes have a short-temper and is a bit erratic.

Meanwhile, Big The Cat — the best character in Sonic — is a big, imposing purple cat who possesses a great deal of strength. Despite his size, Big is gentle, easy-going, and has a heart of gold. He also is sometimes, not the smartest big cat in the world. Big resides in Mystic Ruins, where he spends most of his time relaxing and fishing with his buddy Froggy.

Chao are species in the Sonic Universe and are essentially cute little pets known for being friends with Cream The Rabbit and Tikal.

Team Sonic Racing is in development for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, a release date beyond sometime this winter hasn’t been provided.

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.

