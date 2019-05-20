Team Sonic Racing Has No DLC Planned

Team Sonic Racing is set to arrive later this week across all major platforms, and while the game does offer plenty of racing action for fans to enjoy, one thing the game likely won’t be featuring is DLC. During a recent livestream, SEGA’s Aaron Webber discussed the idea of DLC being added to Sonic-based racing title and how there was never any plans for it. According to him, their idea was to always release the game in full at launch, and not take out content just to sell it to players later on.

“So there are two things I want to talk about for Team Sonic Racing real quick, because I think they’re important to talk about,” he said. “The first is DLC. And there were a couple of options, and option one was to essentially take content and sell it as DLC later and that was not something that I think the team wanted to do. The team is in a case – and I kind of prefer this – which is just all the content that’s gonna be in the game is there right at launch. So we’re not going to charge you like 3 bucks later for characters that were cut out of the game or anything. It’s all there. And you’ll unlock everything as you’re going through.”

The way players are able to unlock everything throughout Team Sonic Racing is simply by playing the game and grabbing Mod Pods with the Credits that are earned in-game. “We did not want to do the microtransaction route at all, and that’s why we’ve got this different angle, which personally I think is a lot better, but we’ll leave it up to you guys to obviously voice your opinions and hopefully everyone’s cool with that route.”

Team Sonic Racing is set to arrive on May 21st for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Sumo Digital’s Team Sonic Racing is a fun experience on many levels, offering players the chance to drift through a handful of tracks, both old and new, as different characters from the Sonic universe. While the title brings just about everything that was great about Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed to the table, it doesn’t exactly feel like a true sequel. However, that isn’t to say that there isn’t an enjoyable adventure at hand, particularly when it comes to the team portion.”

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.