‘Team Sonic Racing’ Reveals Its Robust Car Customization In New Video

During SXSW this week, Sega unveiled a new customization feature that will be in Team Sonic Racing and allow you to trick out your ride. Car customization is a big feature of many racing games, but not often a feature you see in kart-racers, or if you do see it, it’s never fleshed out. But it looks like Sega understands that one of fans favorite pastimes is pretending they are a designer on Pimp My Ride, because it went above and beyond for Team Sonic Racing.

According to Sega, you will earn currency in the game — win or lose — that can be used towards customizing your car. You can change the paint, horn sound, apply decals, and more. You can also tweak the car itself with different tires, boosts, etc. There will also be Gold parts which are rare and hard to earn, as well as special car parts that will be specific to each character.

You can see the feature in-action, below, as well as fans’ reactions to the announcement:

Team Sonic Racing is poised to release on May 21 via the PlayStarion 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile release. For more news, media. and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

