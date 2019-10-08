New Teamfight Tactics Beta Pass Starts Soon With Another Little Legend Reward

Teamfight Tactics players who’ve already plowed through the League of Legends game mode’s second Beta Pass will get another set of rewards to earn soon when Beta Pass V.3 launches. Patch 9.20 will mark the launch of the next beta pass, Riot Games announced, which will run for the next five weeks. Players will earn a bunch of different rewards throughout the duration of the pass including the return of a Little Legend Egg to give them another critter that’ll support them in their matches.

Riot Games told players this week that the next Beta Pass will release in the upcoming update and will end on Patch 9.22. Once Patch 9.20 rolls out, you’ll be able to start earning experience to progress through it while getting your normal Orb of Enlightenment rewards for playing each day.

While a full list of the rewards found in the next Beta Pass hasn’t been provided, we do know that it’ll have emotes, a new chroma for the Teamfight Tactics arena, and a Little Legend Egg that comes from the first series of the Little Legends. Players who have been working through the second beta pass will know that the Little Legends were absent from this round of rewards, so seeing them back in V.3 will give players something to shoot for.

“By leveling up your pass you’ll be able to unlock the “Storm Rift” arena chroma, two new emotes, and three new icons,” Riot Games said. “As a special thanks to everyone that has played this beta season, this pass also includes a Set 1 Little Legends egg. There’s 5760 XP available to earn over the course of four weeks, and it’ll take 4000 XP to unlock all of the rewards.”

As for the missions players get, Riot Games said they’ll be largely the same as what we saw from the second Beta Pass.

“Missions will be mostly the same as last time,” Riot Games said. “Each week you’ll get 6 missions that you can complete to earn XP. Two will require you to play a certain number of TFT games. Two will be easy challenges you can complete in a single session. The last two will be more difficult, requiring your to complete something challenging or stretching your understanding of rules of strategy within Teamfight Tactics.”

The third Teamfight Tactics Beta Pass launches with the release of Patch 9.20.