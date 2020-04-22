Teamfight Tactics Nerfs Dark Star in Mid-Patch Update

Riot Games released a mid-patch update for Teamfight Tactics this week to take a look at some outliers in the game which were proving to be a bit too strong. These sorts of updates are typically smaller than the traditionally scheduled ones and only include a few changes meant to affect things that couldn’t or shouldn’t wait until the next big update. This latest mid-patch update is no different with nerfs for the Dark Star bonuses that have been dominating team compositions as well as some nerfs for individual champions like Shaco and Syndra. Players will also find a few bugfixes as well.

The update in question was a pretty tame one and was probably expected in some capacity by players who’ve been seeing the game’s Dark Star champions control the scene lately. With this new update out now, Dark Star champions and teams will still be strong, but they hopefully won’t be as oppressive as before.

Riot Games shared the notes for the update this week alongside its release, so check those out below to make sure you know what you’re doing next time you try to go after Shaco and Shyvana and Dark Star champions.

Heyo, we've got a mid-patch update hot off the presses! Dark Star, Shaco, and Syndra nerfs to go along with a few bugfixes. Get the full scoop in the patch notes 👇https://t.co/xxFx5nUvbu pic.twitter.com/hqe7nkoMoF — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 21, 2020

Balance Changes

Dark Star Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: 25/35/45 ⇒ 25/30/35

Shaco Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 70

Shaco Starting/Total Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 30/80

Shaco Spell Power: 300/325/350% ⇒ 200/225/250%

Syndra Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 65

Bugfixes

Fixed all the bugs that came about when Kayn spawned with a Force of Nature.

Fixed a bug where Xerath could cast his spell while reviving from Guardian Angel.

For those who’ve been away from Teamfight Tactics for a while, Shaco is a Dark Star Infiltrator who can teleport behind enemies to backstab them for big damage. Syndra is a Star Guardian Sorcerer who blasts the enemy with the most health by using her ultimate from League of Legends. Teamfight Tactics routinely has champions that are overbearing at times, and during this mid-patch update, it just so happened that the offenders were these two.

The next Teamfight Tactics update will have more large-scale changes, though keep an eye out for any more mid-patch updates before the next big one drops.

