Teamfight Tactics Patch Makes Progress on Matchmaking Fixes

A new Teamfight Tactics patch is out as of Wednesday to issue a fix for the matchmaking problems players have been encountering recently. Players found themselves going up against the same opponent multiple times one round, a potentially frustrating situation if the teams are noticeably lopsided at any given point of a match. This fix isn’t the only one that’ll be applied to the problem though with Riot Games saying it still has more work to do on Teamfight Tactics’ matchmaking.

Patch 9.16B didn’t include as many changes as you’d normally find in a full-size Teamfight Tactics patch, but one of the most notable parts of it was the matchmaking fix players have been asking for. The patch that’s live now included one note about the matchmaking changes within the “Bugfixes” section while a note at the top gave some insight into the fix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In true B-side fashion, this patch will be fairly light,” Riot Games said in its patch notes. “The biggest change is to the in-game matchmaking system, which should prevent you from seeing the same opponent too often. This change will be an improvement on past versions, but we’re still not completely happy with the system and we’ll continue to tinker going forward.”

Riot Mort, the lead designer for Teamfight Tactics, echoed these comments on Twitter while keeping players updated on the status of the game mode’s matchmaking system and the fix. The Rioter confirmed the patch’s release when it went live and reiterated that there’s more work to be done. It’s still not at the place that Riot wants it to be, Riot Mort said, but an example from a game shows that some improvements have been made.

TFT – In game matchmaking fix should be live now! As the patch notes said, this still isn’t the best version it can be and we’ll continue to work on it, but this should be an improvement. Give us feedback on it! And thanks for the patience ❤️ — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 22, 2019

Just spent the last two hours confirming that the matchmaking fix IS live. As mentioned, it’s still not good enough and we’ll keep working on it, but it’s better than last week. Example from a game: ABCBDBEFCBDBADGBA That many B’s isn’t ok. We’re on it! — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 22, 2019

Look for more updates and comments from Riot Games on the matchmaking system in Teamfight Tactics as more progress is made.