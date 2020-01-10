Teamfight Tactics Adds Three More Little Legends

Riot Games recently released the first patch of 2020 for its hit League of Legends mode, Teamfight Tactics, and with that update came three new Little Legends. These unique critters are the Flutterbug, Craggle, and Tocker, and they’re all available in the game now that the update and the Little Legends have released. You can grab them by getting a randomized Little Legend Egg or can pay a bit more to get the egg you want along with a Summoner Icon.

These three Little Legends were first revealed back in December before Riot Games and many other developers went on a holiday break before the start of the new year. Patch notes for the first Teamfight Tactics update of 2020 went up this week, and shortly after that, the three Little Legends were released.

You can see a preview of each of them below along with an animation of one of them in action which was shared by a Rioter who confirmed that they’re available.

New Little Legends incoming Patch 10.1 Meet Tocker, Craggle, and Flutterbug! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Hflp6NQzg3 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 10, 2019

New Little Legends are out! Petal Dancer Tocker, just wants to learn from the best dancer 😉 pic.twitter.com/odvFLNQKPo — Tommy Gunardi Teguh (@TommyGTeguh) January 10, 2020

Flutterbug is the buggy Little Legends that looks like it came from somewhere like Icathia or the Void. Craggle looks like it’s a miniature version of Galio since it’s a stone creature made of Demacian petricite, the anti-magic material that Galio is made of and the same one that imprisoned Sylas. Last on the list is Tocker, the Little Legend that looks like some sort of Hextech creation from Piltover and has an energetic demeanor.

“Tocker is constantly tinkering with things to make them better, even on his own body! (His left wing is always a bit squeaky),” the patch notes said about the new Little Legend. “He loves meeting new people and learning about the world through his enormous blue eyes.”

Short descriptions for each of the other Little Legends exist in the patch notes as well to help you make your decision if you’re not sold on one yet.

If you want to add one of these Little Legends to your collection, you can look for the “Friends from Afar Eggs” in the in-game shop. You’ll find standalone eggs as well as bundles that contain multiple eggs or a specific one with a Summoner Icon associated with that Little Legend. Buying one random egg costs 490 RP while buying a specific egg costs 750 RP.