New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Screenshots Reveal Returning Villains, Sewer Surfing

A while back, we reported on the news that Raw Thrills was bringing back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to arcades, marking the first time they’ve been in that format in over two decades. While we wait (patiently) for that game to arrive, some new screenshots have emerged, not only showcasing some familiar foes back in the game, but also a neat stage that’s a throwback to the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time.

Posted over on the Arcade Heroes page, the screenshots showcase the return of Baxter Stockman, in his fly form, as he attempts to squash the turtles with airborne attacks, mainly made up of some green spewage. Not only that, but Chrome Dome also appears to be in action, ready to put the turtles out of commission. You can see those screenshots below.

Not only that, but we get a much better look at Shredder, who will no doubt serve as the main bad guy in the game. We get a closer look at his lair in the screenshots below, and his awesome armor, which shows quite a bit of cutlery.

But then there’s another screenshot that points at the return of that beloved stage from Turtles In Time – sewer surfing! The Turtles appear to be riding on surfboards as they make their way through a high-speed run underground, taking on all kinds of enemies. Hopefully, this also means that we’ll see some pizza pick-ups along the way, in an attempt to keep our health from running out.

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game appears to be leaning quite a bit on nostalgia, as Shredder, Chrome Dome and Baxter join the previously unveiled Bebop and Rocksteady in the game – and we’re likely to see more bosses pop up as the game gets closer to distribution sometime this year. Raw Thrills hasn’t provided a release date yet, but it noted that the game should begin to make the rounds during April or May of this year, which means we’ll get it just in time for summer. Cowabunga, indeed.