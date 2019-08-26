The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Player Arcade1Up Cabinet Is Live

Back at E3 in June, Arcade1Up announced that a TMNT arcade cabinet would be released that includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991. Not only that, it would be the first Arcade1Up machine to accommodate up to four players.

Needless to say, the TMNT cabinet is going to be one of the most popular that Arcade1Up has ever produced, so you might want to head on over to Walmart and pre-order one while it lasts. It’s priced at $399.99 with free shipping slated for November 22nd. Note that a custom riser is included. UPDATE: Not surprisingly, the TMNT cabinet appears to have sold out super fast. Keep tabs on that link for a restock, and make sure to check out the other new additions below.

At the time of writing, Walmart also has the new Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet up for pre-order at $499.99 with free shipping slated for October 24th. They even have the Marvel Super Heroes cabinet (which was announced alongside the TMNT version) without a custom riser available to order here for $299.99. You can get a generic riser for $44.99, which makes it around $25 cheaper than the version with the custom riser and $55 cheaper than the Special Edition version sold directly through Arcade1Up and GameStop.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet features the original arcade versions games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet features the original arcade versions of Marvel Super Heroes, X Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher.

